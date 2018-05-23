Mark Preston rejoins MGS Technical Plastics as Sales Director

Mark Preston has been appointed as Sales Director of MGS Technical Plastics, rejoining the company he first worked for more than a decade ago.

Preston, who is an Incorporated Engineer for the Engineering Council, first joined the business in 2006 as Technical Sales Manager, when the firm was known as MG Plastics, before acquiring Stuma and later rebranding as MGS.

Preston joins as the Blackburn-based plastic injection moulding specialist reaches closer to its target of £12million annual turnover.

The company says it has invested more than £1million in new machinery, property, staff and training to reach its goal and recently earned Best Engineering Company at the Lancashire Red Rose Awards 2018.

Preston has over 30 years of experience in engineering, toolmaking, the automotive sector and as a technical sales manager.

"It's really good to be back. There's a real buzz about the place. The team is really motivated and the company is growing at an unprecedented pace," said Preston.

"After six years away, I realised it was the perfect time to join the team again. It's been really great to see that many of the jobs I introduced first time around are still here, proving that this is a business that thinks long-term."