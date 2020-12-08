MarketFinance announces Business Booster Fund for UK small businesses

Fintech business lender MarketFinance has launched a Business Booster Fund that will make grants of £5,000 available to UK small businesses.

ThisThe initiative forms part of the MarketFinance commitment to SMEs and giving back to the community. These grants are aimed at supporting passionate and driven UK-based entrepreneurs, giving them a kickstart as they head into 2021.

Any business can apply in any sector, so long as it’s been trading for at least two years and is showing positive growth. It’s not necessary to be an existing customer of MarketFinance to be eligible for the grant.

MarketFinance says it is looking for entrepreneurs that represent its community as a whole, and is keen to support those who value diversity, inclusion and giving back.

Business owners are encouraged to complete a short application form by 31st December 2020 to express their interest. In the first round, three businesses will be selected and announced on 6th January 2021.

Anil Stocker, CEO of MarketFinance, said: “I’m very excited to announce the launch of our first MarketFinance Business Booster fund. These grants represent a small boost that will help the successful businesses pivot, scale or grow in 2021. It's been a difficult year for most, but we can’t forget that a lot of businesses were good, strong and viable in 2019

“We want to support the UK’s hardest working and most exciting SMEs. In addition to the grant, we will offer the time and skills of our expert staff to help their leadership teams. Whether they need tech, marketing, finance or communications support, we will provide the resources to help them get to where they want to go.”