Marshall-Tufflex appointments new Managing Director

Marshall-Tufflex has announced the appointment of Paul Mitchell as its Managing Director.

Mitchell brings with him an in-depth knowledge of the industry, having spent 30 years at the company and will continue to champion the use of recycled materials in manufacturing PVC-U cable management.

The company says since joining Marshall-Tufflex in 1990, he has immersed himself in the disciplines of engineering, production and distribution, as well as taking on the duties of Operations Director for the business for the past 13 years. During this time, Paul has been instrumental in revolutionising the company’s manufacturing processes in developing the use of recycled material within production.

With his proven track record in PVC-U manufacturing and varied experience at Marshall-Tufflex, Paul is well positioned to continue to build on the company’s reputation for creating sustainable solutions and commitment to changing the industry.

“For over 75 years, Marshall-Tufflex has been pioneering plastic extrusion in the UK and leading the way in areas of product research, development and innovation, especially when it comes to using recycled material,” said Mitchell.

“I’m looking forward to building on these foundations, to continue this message, to drive the business forward and to facilitate change within the industry towards a circular economy.”