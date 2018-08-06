Marshall-Tufflex to put plastics recycling at the forefront of specification and purchasing decisions

Marshall-Tufflex is calling on specifiers and contractors to join it in driving up the sector’s eco credentials by specifying and installing PVC-U trunking solutions with a minimum content of 50 per cent recycled plastic.

To divert the amount of waste plastic going to landfill and ease demand for oil-rich virgin PVC, the British company says it wants to say no to single use plastics and put plastics recycling at the forefront of specification and purchasing decisions.

Due to investing in advanced technology, the company has been able to push the recycled content of all its manufactured PVC-U products to 80 per cent, with some products produced from 100 per cent recycled material.

The company, which produces more than 16 million metres of PVC-U cable management annually at its manufacturing plant in Hastings, East Sussex, has worked closely with recycling partners to secure high grade recycled plastic sourced from the window fabrication industry.

× Expand Marshall-Tufflex Marshall-Tufflex CEO Paul Hetherington

“Our ultimate goal is for all PVC-U cable management specifications to state that systems should be manufactured from a minimum of 50 per cent recycled plastic,” said Marshall-Tufflex CEO Paul Hetherington.

“We want to start the conversation throughout the supply chain, from architects to end-user clients, encouraging everyone to make more informed decisions when selecting, buying, installing and using PVC-U trunking systems. We take our impact on the environment seriously and want the rest of the sector to join us.”

Hetherington, added: “At the moment we stop the equivalent in weight of 300 double decker buses of PVC-U going to landfill each year. If more cable management producers joined us we could double or treble that amount, which would make a terrific impact on the environmental performance of our sector and really contribute towards a circular economy."