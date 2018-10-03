Master Magnets brand celebrates its 40th anniversary

The Master Magnets brand is celebrating its 40th anniversary in October.

During this time, the Birmingham based Magnetic Separator and Metal Detector manufacturer believes it has developed a reputation as one of the leading technology companies in the recycling, mining and mineral processing industrial sectors.

Geoff Worley founded the company and at the time, there was high levels of investment in the UK coal industry and globally located mineral processing projects.

The company developed a range of magnetic separators specifically for the coal and mining industries, including large Electro Suspension Magnets which would be suspended over conveyors to remove large tramp metal such as pit props and bars.

The joint Bunting and Master Magnets team on the stand at RWM18

The drive in Mineral Processing was for higher purity non-metallic minerals. The team designed the Induced Roll Magnetic Separator (IMR) and established a laboratory where clients could test materials.

As demand increased, the company expanded and made investments in new manufacturing technology including heavy-winding gear for ever-larger Electro Suspension Magnets.

Weighing over 14 tonnes, a bespoke super-strength magnetiser, was acquired, one of the largest of its kind in the world.

Master Magnets also developed a reputation for manufacturing Permanent Overband Magnets.

In 2003, Master Magnets acquired the company Integrated Recycling Systems and relocated to Redditch.

Further acquisition took place in 2005 with the purchase of the Metal Detection business, customers were now able to purchase their metal separation and detection solution from one supplier.

Since January 2017, the Master Magnets brand has been owned by Bunting Magnetics.

Simon Ayling, Bunting Magnetics Europe’s Managing Director, said: “The acquisition means that we can invest in their manufacturing facility in Birmingham and in the development of new separation technology. When Geoff [Worley] founded the company, his aim was to produce well-engineered equipment to solve metal contamination and separation problems. That challenge has been passed onto us and we are excited by the future.”