Matrix Plastics Ltd announces dedicated medical compounding sub-brand Matrix Medical Plastics

Matrix Plastics Ltd has announced the establishment of new sub-brand Matrix Medical Plastics.

Operating from a purpose-built facility adjacent to the Matrix Plastics main site, Matrix Medical Plastics will provide fully compliant medical compounding services to manufacturers worldwide.

Matrix Plastics has been working with polymers for medical applications for many years; the company works with some of the UK’s leading medical equipment manufacturers in applications such as oxygen masks, tubing, ventilation equipment, surgical equipment and medicine dispensers.

Establishing Matrix Medical Plastics and its associated dedicated and compliant facilities has been a significant business development, initiated in response to the growing demand for strictly controlled medical equipment.

At the brand-new Matrix Medical Plastics site, all medical colour compounds and masterbatches are processed and tested according to ISO Class 9 cleanroom regulations and under ISO 13485 quality management systems for medical devices.

Further to this, all ingredients used on site in the production of medical products meet the requirements of ISO 10993-1:2018 and USP Class VI. The strictly controlled manufacturing facility and high-quality ingredients ensure that all colour compounds and masterbatches are produced in accordance with WHO and FDA Good Manufacturing Practices.

Matrix Medical Plastics begins its operations at the end of October 2020.

“We’ve been working with medical customers for a long time but it’s becoming more and more evident that the stringent quality and process control demands of the medical sector need to be met with even higher quality standards when it comes to material processing and manufacturing,” comments Nigel Batt, Managing Director of Matrix.

“Following significant investment, we now pride ourselves on being the UK's first 'cleanroom' medical plastic compounding facility with a sterile manufacturing environment and impeccable hygiene standards.”