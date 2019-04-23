Matt Clark joins Vanden Recycling as new Business Development Officer

Vanden Recycling has appointed Matt Clark as Business Development Officer to help source regular supply of plastic scrap from the grocery, fruit and vegetable and distribution sectors.

Clark has an extensive background in sales and marketing, having previously had a role at polymer distribution firm Polydist where he primarily worked with injection moulding businesses.

His role will be to source regular plastic supply from food producers and distributors, such as ‘one way’ trays and crates used in air freight or other non-returnable packaging that must be recycled. He will also be helping businesses in this sector optimise their plastic recycling processes.

× Expand Vanden Recycling Matt Clark

David Wilson, Managing Director of Vanden UK, said “Matt’s knowledge and previous experience will help Vanden work more closely with fruit and vegetable producers and distributors.”

“Matt has a great history in the plastics sector. I know Matt will bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm to the role, helping to secure feedstock for our UK processing site while satisfying the needs of our suppliers.”

Clark added: “The recycling market is only going to grow and Vanden offered a fantastic opportunity for me to be a part of its growth. Right from the very first interview, I could tell Vanden was a very good company to be working for and is headed in the right direction. I know it will continue to grow and help businesses make the most of their plastic scrap and ensure it is dealt with correctly.”