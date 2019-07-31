Matt Forde announced as speaker for the 2019 BPF Annual Dinner

The BPF has announced that comedian and TV host Matt Forde will be the after-dinner speaker for the 2019 BPF Annual Dinner.

A former political advisor and now a comedian and radio and TV host, he presents Matt Forde’s Sports Party and co-hosts The Warm Up on the Sony award-winning TalkSport.

× Expand via BPF

A writer for Russell Howard’s Good News, he has also worked on 8 Out of 10 Cats and Stand Up for the Week.

His live show, The Political Party with Matt Forde, mixes topical standup and political debate, and has featured some of the most colourful characters in politics, including Nigel Farage, Alistair Campbell and Michael Fabricant.

The 2019 dinner will attract over 500 attendees from across the plastics industry and will take place on 10 October at the Royal Lancaster London Hotel.