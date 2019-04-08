MBA Polymers UK and ALBIS PLASTIC sign five-year distribution agreement

MBA Polymers UK has announced the signing of a five-year non-exclusive distribution agreement with ALBIS PLASTIC to continue distribution of their product range in Europe.

The company says due to ALBIS’ excellent market coverage, the signing of this new contract means they are well-positioned to further promote the MBA Polymers UK brand within Europe, complementing their established product portfolio and promoting our brand into our key target markets.

MBA Polymers takes end of life durable goods, processes and purifies them and returns them back into the manufacturing supply chain.

Paul Mayhew, General Manager, said: “The ALBIS Group have played a fundamental part in MBA Polymers UK expansion within the European market over the past eight years, the signing of this new distribution contract will enable us to continue to build on our relationship, and target key market sectors specifically within the automotive and electronics Industries.”

Horst Klink, Vice President Distribution at ALBIS, added: “MBA Polymers UK and ALBIS look back on a long term and prosperous relationship and we are very pleased about the continued cooperation. With our focus on recycled materials and strong foothold in core industries our ambition is to provide sustainable solutions to our customers.”

ALBIS PLASTIC and MBA Polymers UK will come together to exhibit at this years Plastics Recycling Show Europe, on the 10th and 11th April to further promote the growing relationship in the Plastics Industry.