MBA Polymers UK announced as Finalist at the Awards for Excellence in Recycling & Waste Management 2020

MBA Polymers UK has been shortlisted as a finalist in the category ‘Plastics Recycling Business of the Year’ in this year’s Awards for Excellence in Recycling and Waste Management.

The award for Plastics Recycling Business of the Year, aims to recognise a plastics recycling business, small or large operating in the UK who demonstrate good practices and service in a consistent and thorough way for its customers.

The winners of this year’s awards for Excellence in Recycling and Waste Management will be announced via on online event on the 6th November 2020.

Paul Mayhew, General Manager said “We are thrilled to have been selected as a finalist for Plastics Recycling Business of the Year 2020. At a time where the effective management of plastic waste is in the spotlight, it is crucial that the correct legislative frameworks are created to stimulate the demand needed to ensure post-consumer plastics can be reintroduced into new products by the means of recycled content.”

“This in turn will drive investment into the UK plastic recycling sector, helping create opportunities for plastic recyclers to develop consistent high-quality virgin replacement polymers to meet the growing demand of the market.”