MBA Polymers UK announced as finalist at the National Recycling Awards 2020

MBA Polymers UK have been shortlisted as a finalist in the category Recycling Facility of the Year in the National Recycling Awards 2020.

MRW’s National Recycling Awards has been recognising and celebrating those who are making a difference in the recycling and waste management industry for over twenty years.

This year’s winners will be announced at the awards which are planned to take place on the 15th December 2020 at the Hilton Hotel in London.

Paul Mayhew, General Manager said “We are honoured to have been selected as a finalist for Recycling Facility of the Year 2020. MBA Polymers UK has been on a journey since we were established in 2011, with 2019 being our most successful year to date. We process one of the most technically challenging waste streams in the industry and our continuous improvement in quality and has enabled us to increase sales back into the automotive sector, demonstrating the crucial role MBA Polymers UK play in the circular economy.”

“As we see consumer behaviours changing and demand increasing, supported by legislation changes which encourage the recycling of complex waste streams, we believe we are well positioned to continue our growth into the future.”