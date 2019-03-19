MBA Polymers UK announced as winner of the 2019 Excellence in Manufacturing Award

MBA Polymers, has been named as Winner of the 2019 Excellence in Manufacturing Award.

The Award, chosen by the Independent Judging Panel on behalf of the North Nott’s Business Awards was presented to MBA Polymers UK on the evening of the Awards, Friday 15th March by Head Judge Neil Roberts.

The North Nott’s Business Awards highlights the expertise, achievements and outstanding contribution that businesses and individuals make to the North Nott’s region.

× Expand Excellence in Manufacturing – MBA Polymers

“We are extremely honoured to have been awarded the Excellence in Manufacturing Award 2019. The award is recognition for all the hard work that goes into providing a real world solution to plastic pollution in the UK,” said Paul Mayhew, General Manager.

“The team at MBA Polymers UK Ltd will work to ensure that every year, more and more of this valuable material is put to good use, supplying industries across the world with virgin replacement polymer which offers significant Co2 savings and helps divert thousands of tonnes of plastic away from landfill.”