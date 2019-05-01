MBA Polymers UK announces acquisition of PPR Wipag

MBA Polymers UK has announced the acquisition of Dover based automotive plastics recycler PPR Wipag.

PPR Wipag are specialists in the processing of post industrial plastics from the automotive industry including complex multi-layered parts and converting them back into high quality closed loop resins.

MBA Polymers UK currently specialise in the processing of complex post consumer plastics from Automotive Shredder Residue (ASR) and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE). These outputs are compounded, at their recycling facility, into high quality virgin replacement polymer grades.

PPR Wipag is diverting plastic waste streams which would otherwise have been destined for landfill, to produce high quality recycled polymers.

This acquisition is part of MBA Polymers UK long term growth strategy, to increase its product portfolio and provide a complete closed loop offering.

This will be offered to key target markets and the existing customer bases of both companies. As part of the acquisition PPR Wipag will become MBA’s post industrial arm and the cutting edge technology will allow them to explore the recycling of new products.

Paul Mayhew, General Manager, MBA Polymers UK said “As a member of the EMR Group, MBA will be able to leverage the existing group infrastructure and provide a total plastic waste management solution to the automotive and injection moulding sector. The cutting edge technology used by both companies will also allow us to explore the recycling of new polymers. As part of the acquisition Jonathan Weston will join the MBA Polymers UK Management Team as Post Industrial Products Manager and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise.”

Jonathan Weston, Managing Director at PPR Wipag, added: “The merge will bring benefits and new opportunities and is the ideal solution for the evolution of our business. We are now in the position to offer a true “cradle to grave” recycling solution to the Automotive Industry in the UK & beyond.”