MBA Polymers UK appoints new operations manager

MBA Polymers, the Worksop based plastics recycling company has strengthened its team with the appointment of Operation’s Manager, Darren Glew.

Glew joined the firm in February 2019 to lead and support the team to deliver Yield, Plant Availability and OTIF (On Time In Full) improvement using a range of Lean tools and techniques, alongside training, coaching and mentoring.

He has over 20 years experience in the field of Manufacturing Operations and Supply Chains across several market sectors including Electronics, Engineering and Warehousing and Distribution.

Glew added: “I’m really excited to have joined the business and be given the opportunity to work with a team of people with such a range of knowledge and experience and who want to make a difference. I hope the experience I bring will build on the good work already underway and provide the structure to deliver sustained improvement going forward.”

Paul Mayhew, General Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Darren to the team. Darren’s enthusiasm and wealth of experience will give a fresh perspective and bring new ideas to further enhance MBA Polymers reputation as one of the Global leaders in Technical Compounding from highly complex waste streams.”