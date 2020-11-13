MBA Polymers UK awarded ‘Plastics Recycling Business of the Year’

MBA Polymers UK are delighted to announce the company have been awarded ‘Plastics Recycling Business of the Year’ at the Lets Recycle 2020 Awards for Excellence in Recycling and Waste Management.

The event was hosted by the editor of letsrecycle.com Steve Eminton, along with co-host and associate editor, Caelia Quinault.

× Expand Polymer Awards

The Award, which aims to show recognition of a plastics recycling business, operating in the UK who demonstrate good practices and service in a consistent and thorough way for its customers, was chosen by an Independent Judging Panel.

MBA Polymers UK were presented with the award, which was sponsored by Wastepack, during the virtual ceremony on Friday 6th November.

Paul Mayhew, General Manager said: “We are thrilled to have won the award for Plastics Recycling Business of the Year 2020. We would like to thank our team for their continuing dedication in our mission to create a sustainable planet by eliminating plastic waste and preventing the depletion of the world’s natural resources. We could not of won this award without them.”

