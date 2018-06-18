McDonald’s announce rollout of paper straws in its UK and Ireland restaurants

McDonald’s has announced a phased rollout of paper straws in all 1,361 McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland with completion set for 2019.

The company is also trialling alternatives to plastic straws in Belgium and tests are planned for selected restaurants in the U.S., France, Sweden, Norway and Australia later this year.

This transition supports McDonald’s goal to source 100 per cent of guest packaging from renewable, recycled, or certified sources by 2025 and to have guest packaging recycling in all restaurants globally.

“McDonald’s is committed to using our scale for good and working to find sustainable solutions for plastic straws globally,” said Francesca DeBiase, Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain and Sustainability.

“In addition to the exciting news from the UK today, we are testing straw alternatives in other countries to provide the best experience for our customers. We hope this work will support industry wide change and bring sustainable solutions to scale.”