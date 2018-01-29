McDonalds aims for worldwide packaging recycling by 2025

Fast-food chain McDonald’s has pledged to recycle all its customer’s packaging across the world by 2025.

Along with certifying its wood fibre packaging by the Forest Stewardship Council, the hamburger specialist intends to recycle all packs in its restaurants.

Francesca DeBiase, McDonald’s Chief Supply Chain and Sustainability Officer, said: “As the world’s largest restaurant company, we have a responsibility to use our scale for good to make changes that will have a meaningful impact across the globe. Our customers have told us that packaging waste is the top environmental issue they would like us to address. Our ambition is to make changes our customers want and to use less packaging, sourced responsibly and designed to be taken care of after use, working at and beyond our restaurants to increase recycling and help create cleaner communities.”