McLaren’s Ken Smart announced as new Chair of Composites Leadership Forum

The Composites Leadership Forum (CLF) has announced the Ken Smart, Executive Director of Business Strategy for McLaren Automotive, will take over the role of Chair.

He takes over from Alex Aucken, the ex-Global Automotive Director at Solvay, following the completion of his term of office.

Smart led the project team responsible for establishing the £50 million McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region and now has been promoted to McLaren’s executive team with responsibility for Business Strategy.

Prior to joining McLaren, he was Managing Director of three aerospace and defence companies, turning two of these around under his tenure with the third being successfully divested.

Smart will now work with the CLF, Composites UK, stakeholders, CLF working groups and industry to build on the work that Aucken started in supporting the UK composites sector and helping it achieve its goals.

Smart said: “It’s a great honour to be appointed as the new Chait of the Composites Leadership Forum at such an important moment for the sector.”

“The UK automotive industry recognises the importance of work to reduce overall vehicle weight which, when combined with future powertrains, will be vital to delivering the future mobility solutions needed.”

“This is an area where the UK can develop world-leading, truly innovative solutions applicable for automotive, aerospace, and defence applications.”