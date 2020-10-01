Peter Atterby, MD of Luxus Limited, celebrates 50 years of service on October 1st.

Atterby began his career at Luxus in 1970, quickly progressing through the company to become an executive assistant by 1973, then a director in 1981 and has been MD for the last 39 years.

“Soon after beginning at the company, on the request of Ron Tonn, Pete relocated down to their then head office in Banbury, Oxfordshire, where he progressed in Sales, then led the project to build their first designated compounding facility in Louth (which included his personally laying a number of the first foundation bricks). Soon after, at the age of 28 he was then appointed director, before in 1986 he became MD,” explained Simon Atterby, GM of Colour Tone.

“During his tenure Peter has dedicated himself to Luxus and the Luxus Group enabling the company to best serve and support our customers and in doing so shaping the business into the company which it is today. This has included huge expansion and modernisation of all aspects of the business.”

Peter Laking, who has been part of the Luxus team since 1968, added: “Peter and I have worked together for so long, I think we’ve tackled just about every challenge imaginable along the way; achieving some great successes and I’m delighted to warmly congratulate him, on behalf of the team, on 50 incredible years in the industry. The future looks bright for Luxus, despite the current climate, and Pete’s strong leadership and years of experience have played a huge part in that.” Luxus was established in 1965 by Ron Tonn as a burgeoning plastics recycler and has grown over the years to become the key regional employer and industry leader that it is now.

Today, the technical plastics recycler and compounder runs a 24-hour operation from its two main sites in Louth and since 2017 has also had a masterbatch subsidiary in South Wales.