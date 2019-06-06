Mecmesin appoints new Materials Testing Product Manager

Mecmesin, a global manufacturer of force, materials and torque testing equipment, has appointed a new Materials Testing Product Manager.

Carl Bramley has been appointed to the role, which has been created due to the development of Mecmesin’ s new range of OmniTest materials testers and cutting-edge VectorPro MT materials testing software.

Bramley spent 12 years in the RAF as an Avionics Engineer and then moved into the industry where he worked for Lloyd Instruments for 19 years in various roles.

Starting as a Service Engineer, he was promoted to Technical Support Manager and moved to the USA to support the American distributor network.

Carl Bramley

He returned to the UK in the role of Export Sales Manager, with responsibility for managing Lloyd’s Asian distribution network.

Bramley has also worked for Shimadzu and most recently as Senior Sales Manager for the Micro-Measurements Group, a manufacturer of foil strain gauges and instruments, with responsibility for the management of their distribution network plus a team of sales engineers.

He said: “The opportunity to work for Mecmesin, to help develop the move into the Material Testing market is an exciting one. The product mix with Force Testing will give us a competitive edge, offering a complete solution, with scope to expand into interesting applications in the future. I look forward to working with everyone.”

John Page, Managing Director of Mecmesin, added: “The recruitment of Carl as Product Manager for MT products has been the final piece of this jigsaw bringing as he does so much knowledge and experience of the Materials Testing market gained over many years in the industry.”

He added: “A key part of Carl’s role will be to develop Mecmesin’ s existing sales infrastructure to sell and support MT products setting the company up for ongoing future expansion into this new market.”