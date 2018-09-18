Mecmesin Ltd acquired by Battery Ventures

× Expand Handshake

UK-based force and torque testing equipmeny manufacturer, Mecmesin, has been acquired by Battery Ventures, a global technology investment firm.

The acquisition is through US-headquartered Battery Ventures’ Physical Properties Testing (PPT) platform focusing on the materials testing markets.

Mecmesin, a 41-year-old British company, based in Horsham in West Sussex, will join James Heal Ltd, as part of this Physical Properties Testing (PPT) group of companies.

In partnership with Battery, Mecmesin will continue to pursue growth by providing testing solutions for quality control in manufacturing and R&D through the development of its new Vector materials hardware and software technology platform.

Battery—which has raised more than USD $6.9 billion (approx. GBP £5.25 billion) since its inception—maintains an active practice investing in industrial-technology companies in the U.S. and Europe and has acquired more than 40 such companies and brands in the last decade.

Mecmesin, which supplies end markets including automotive, pharmaceutical, aerospace and construction and across raw materials, finished goods and components, says the additional resources offered by the acquisition will support increased investment in new product development and complementary acquisitions.

The vision of PPT is to create a multi-branded global platform that can provide testing solutions across all different types of standards, materials and applications.

“Battery is an experienced and knowledgeable investor in the test and measurement market," said John Page, Mecmesin’ s Managing Director.

"Providing high quality and innovative force and torque solutions to customer measurement problems is in the Mecmesin DNA. Now, with the support of Battery, we look forward to providing our customers with a new range of products based on the cutting-edge Vector technology which will deliver growth in both new and existing markets.”

The existing board of directors will continue to lead the company under the new ownership.

As part of the acquisition, James Heal Chairman and Director, Don Templeman, will join Mecmesin with the same responsibilities.