Meech International expands production facilities to nearby Tungsten Park in Witney, Oxfordshire

Meech International is expanding its production facilities to nearby Tungsten Park in Witney, Oxfordshire, UK, a 25 acre development site currently being constructed by Tungsten Properties.

The company says the additional 22,000 sq ft Unit 2 at Tungsten Park, metres from Meech’s current facilities, will provide it with greater space to continue developing its products and evolving its business.

The new unit will house all of Meech’s production, while its headquarters will retain its commercial and administrative offices, and engineering and R&D departments, though the potential for R&D capacity to increase is now in place with this expansion.

Meech is scheduled to move into Unit 2 at Tungsten Park in July 2021, following completion of its fit-out.

Chris Francis, Chief Executive at Meech says: “We have seen substantial growth as a company over the years, and this expansion to new property gives us a platform to continue developing our R&D resource to meet future demand.

“We’re delighted to be taking up space in Tungsten Park – it’s very close to our headquarters and vital to our local workforce. We’re proud to be based in Witney and are delighted to have the opportunity to continue growing as a business in the community.

He concludes: “We’re excited to see what this development will do for the business and what opportunities will arise from it.”