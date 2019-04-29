Meech International wins 2019 Queen’s Award for Enterprise

For the third time in ten years, Meech International has been awarded the UK’s most prestigious award for business achievement, the Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade.

This reaffirms Meech’s position as one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of static control, web cleaning, compressed air technology and surface cleaning products.

Winners of the award in 2009 and 2012, Oxfordshire-based Meech International has been granted the award for sustained year on year growth over the last three years, with overseas earnings growing by 64 per cent in that period.

The Awards are made each year by the Queen, on the advice of the Prime Minister, who is assisted by an Advisory Committee that includes representatives of Government, industry and commerce, and trade unions.

Chris Francis, CEO of Meech, said: “It’s a huge honour to have been selected for a Queen’s Award for the third time. I am delighted that the hard work and dedication put in by our staff around the world has been recognised once again.”

“Meech has and will always endeavour to develop innovative products in close consultation with our customers and the wider industry. We want to learn what the issues are and devise the most appropriate solutions for them.”

“We continually invest in R&D to ensure that we can supply these products to our export markets across the globe.”

“The award is recognition of the sustained sales growth we’ve achieved over several years, and at the heart of that is the fact that we’re so much more than just a supplier to our customers.”

“We are very much a business partner, heavily invested in their success and able to tailor our products and services to individual business needs.”

“Committing to this strategy has delivered us substantial growth year on year for well over a decade now and we expect this trend to continue in the years to come. We’re proud and delighted to have received three Queen’s Awards in the last ten years, but we’ll be striving for even more in the next ten.”