Meech looks to capitalise on growth in Southeast Asia with new office

UK-based developer and manufacturer of electrostatic controls and equipment, Meech, has opened a new office in Southeast Asia to capitalise on growth in the region.

The company opened the new office in Singapore on 1st November and says it will offer support to its sales distributors in territories including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Brunei.

“As reflected in our international sales, Meech has identified substantial growth in the region over the past few years and we are eager to support areas across the globe that are showing real potential – Southeast Asia being one,” explained Chris Francis, CEO of Meech Static Eliminators.

“We have worked alongside distributors in these territories for many years and we believe now is the right time to capitalise on the growth in the region and offer these distributors a greater support network.”

The new office will be headed up by Melvyn Chan as Sales and Operations Director, who will have responsibility of driving sales and managing operations across the whole Southeast Asian region.

“It is a great pleasure to be taking on the role of Sales and Operations Director for Meech Singapore, commented Chan.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work at a company that continues to expand into new sectors across the globe. Southeast Asia is an emerging market in a developing part of the world, which means that a strategically located office will facilitate Meech to deliver the technologies and product ranges that are sought after in the region.”