Meraxis expands regranulate portfolio for film applications

Global polymer-trading group Meraxis has expanded its recycling division to include regranulates from post-industrial sources and post-consumer sources.

The products are used for film applications in the packaging industry, for socks and bags, and for construction and agricultural films, among other things.

Elmar Schröter. Executive Director for Recycling Materials, Compounds, and New Business Development at Meraxis, said: “With our PIR and PCR-based regranulate solutions, we offer first-class recycling alternatives for films.”

“The market requires sustainable solutions. It’s not just legislators who are pushing for recyclate quotas, the industry us also working all out on a functioning circular economy.”

Philipp Endres, Deputy CEO at Meraxis, said: “In the past, our recycling product range mainly included polyolefins from post-industrial sources. Adding PCR-recyclates to our portfolio allows us to offer our customers another alternative to our prime polymers.”