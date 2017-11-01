Merged Mercury and CPS Flexibles becomes Fusion Flexibles

After their recent merger, Nottinghamshire-based Mercury Packaging and CPS Flexibles in Leicester will change their name to Fusion Flexibles Ltd.

The re-brand completes the integration of the businesses and reinforces its position as one of the UK’s leading flexible packaging manufacturers for the food, publishing, retail and security markets.

Simon Rose, Fusion Flexibles’ Managing Director, said: “Considerable thought and debate has gone into the decision to adopt one name especially as both Mercury Packaging and CPS Flexibles were strong and long-established brands.

“However, it seemed a logical next step in the integration of the businesses and the benefits of operating under one name ultimately outweighed any negatives. We believe it will help employees continue to embrace the union. For customers, it will be simpler and easier to do business with us, and they will benefit from better access to high quality products and in-depth experience of key target markets.

“The Fusion Flexibles name reinforces the synergies between us and reflects our position as a more versatile and powerful flexible packaging business,” he continues. “It also underlines our on-going commitment to further growth through innovation and excellent service,” Simon concludes.