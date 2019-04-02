Meusburger and PSG collaborate for new hot runner

Meusburger and PSG have collaborated to launch a new configurator for hot runner moulds, which allows a complete mould base including hot runner manifold to be customised with just a few clicks.

The company says the configurator offers high flexibility, immediate creation of the 3D data and immediate price display.

The new configurator offers the possibility of selecting the hot runner manifold as well as the flexible positioning of the nozzles and the entire manifold in the manifold plate.

The thickness of the FH 63 Manifold plate and the nozzle length are automatically calculated based on the various parameters entered in the configurator.

× Expand MEUSBURGER

The display of the mould size optimally shows the manifold plate relative to the manifold.

After the configuration of the temperature regulation system, you can select the material of the manifold plate and the rest of the plates required to complete your mould base.

During configuration there is a live display of the manifold. This way individual adjustments can be tracked and edited directly on the screen.

At the end of the process, the 3D data is created immediately and is available to the customer for download.

Guntram Meusburger, Managing Director, said: “Following the takeover of PSG in 2016, this is a further step towards standardisation in the hot runner sector. There is very good cooperation within the Meusburger Group, has resulted in an expansion of project-related business.”