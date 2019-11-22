Meusburger presents new functions for profiTEMP+

Meusburger has added additional function to its profiTEMP+, a frontrunner in the area of control systems.

The update includes the new setup wizard, which supports the user when setting up the hot runner controller.

It also serves as an aid in determining the optimum setting parameters for the new hot runners to be set up in the shortest possible time.

The setup wizard identifies and analyses the zones of the hot runner, which means less experienced operators receive suggestions for correct setting parameters which they can take into consideration along with their own specifications.

Along with zone identification and group formation, the operator can define the heating method and also define zone names, setpoint values, and limit values.

The setup wizard is pre-installed on newly supplied devices, and for devices with an older software version, the update can be downloaded free of charge and easily carried out using a USB stick on the device.