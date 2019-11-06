Meusburger presents new products for hot runner and control systems

Meusburger has expanded its PSG range with new versions of the smartFILL nozzle series.

The newly developed series focuses on melt guidance and ease of maintenance, with smartFILL nozzle series now available in the large 4557 and small 4019 versions.

The nozzles are available in the smartFILL (slide seal), smartFILL Shot (screwed in), and smartFILL Shot Single (single application), and are not only suitable for processing technical and filled plastic types, but also for direct gating or gating to a cold runner.

The new concept of heating right up to the injection point ensures a homogenous temperature profile, which in turn guarantees highest component quality.