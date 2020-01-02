Meusburger releases new control system products

Meusburger has presented two new products in the area of control systems, with the T7 compact operating and display unit, and the THYPO power controller.

The T7 is a compact operating and display unit with a seven inch multitouch screen for parameterisation and visualisation of various Meusburger controllers.

Depending on the controller series, the T7 is connected to the devices via CAN or Ethernet, which means the operating and display unit can be positioned freely.

The clear and intuitive operating concept ensures a transparent display of all process data in various display formats and on all configuration parameters.

With THYPO, Meusburger offers a modular multi loop power controller for switching and controlling heating elements and heating fields.

THYPO can be used in a variety of industries and applications, , including drying paints and coatings, moulding plastics and lightweight materials, and plastic welding and film extrusion.