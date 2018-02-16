Mexichem buys Sylvin Technologies

Mexichem, along with the former shareholders of Sylvin Technologies, a US-based manufacturer of flexible and semi-rigid vinyl and vinyl alloy compounds, have bought Sylvin.

Founded in 1978 and based in Pennsylvania, USA, Sylvin services a broad range of industries including wire and cable, construction and automotive.

Sylvin now joins the Mexichem Specialty Compounds team under the Mexichem Compounds Business Unit. Mexichem Specialty Compounds is a leading supplier of compound solutions serving the global marketplace from two sites in the US, two sites in the UK, and a purpose-built facility in progress in India that is well positioned to serve the AMEA region. The Mexichem Compounds Business Unit also has sites in Mexico and Colombia, serving its LATAM customer base. It is anticipated that the addition of Sylvin will further expand Mexichem Specialty Compound’s ability to meet global compounding demand.

With Sylvin on board, Mexichem Specialty Compounds looks forward to delivering even greater value to its combined customer base. In addition to the application development capabilities possessed by Sylvin, Mexichem Specialty Compounds has underlined the company’s customer-focused business model and strong team structure as attributes which were important factors in the transaction.

Daniel DeLisle, General Manager of Mexichem Specialty Compounds, said “We are pleased to add Sylvin to our team. Sylvin has built a solid, reputable business over decades by working closely with their customers and providing value-added solutions. This customer-centric focus on material development is the cornerstone to staying in tune with our customers and bringing next-generation technologies forward.”