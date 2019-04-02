Mexichem Specialty Compounds expands in Europe

Mexichem Specialty Compounds (MSC) has installed a new production line at its facility in Melton Mowbray, increasing production capacity by an additional 10,000 tonnes per year.

The additional volume output is targeted to service MSC’s global customer base with demand for Low Smoke Halogen Free MEGOLON compounds as wire and cable manufacturers respond to evolving Construction Product regulation requirements.

Daniel J DeLisle, MSC’s General Manager, said: “Investing in the ability to rapidly service our customers’ requirements is at the forefront of this initiative. While global standards continue to evolve, and while technology continues to advance, our reaction time to the pace of business is critical to partnering with our customers and meeting their needs.”

Closely following MexiChem’s announcement of the acquisition of Sylvin Technologies, the MSC group of companies continues to expands, offering a broad range of compound solutions to its loyal customer base.

Gautam Nivarthy, Vice President and General Manager of the Compounds Business Group, said: “We are working in close collaboration with our customers to innovate and develop new products that enable compliance with CPR regulations in Europe.”

“This is consistent with our company’s focus on advancing life through materials that empower safer living through human centred innovation.”