MGS announces senior appointment of Judson Smythe

Judson Smythe has been appointed as Technical Director to the Board of Directors at MGS Technical Plastics as it plans its next stage of growth.

Joining MGS in 2016 from the Jasco Group in Durban, South Africa, where he was an Engineering Manager, the 32-year-old brings a range of international experience to the role.

He is a time served Tool and Die maker, and read Industrial Engineering at Durban University of Technology.

The company says he will now play an integral role in MGS's bid to reach £10million turnover, by overseeing the technical capacity of factory operations, holding responsibility for projects, tooling and new product introductions.

× Expand Megan Johnson Judson Smythe

Smythe said: "This is the most exciting time in the company's history and I'm delighted to have the opportunity to play a role in taking it to the next level.With modifications to the factory and significant investment in new equipment, we have strong foundations on which we can build towards our ambitious growth targets."

John Sturgess, Director at MGS said: “Judson is a shining example of what we're all about. He is a great addition to our management team and we're sure he'll play a valuable role in our growth over the coming years."