MGS buy Sumitomo Demag IMM to reach investment target

MGS Technical Plastics, based in Blackburn, has reached its investment target of a million pounds by buying five moulding machines by Sumitomo Demag.

MGS also expanded its headquarters with new offices, dedicated materials store and incoming goods receiving area, as well as spaces for new machinery.

Its warehouse extension covers approximately 300 square metres, and houses 280 new bays of racking, with 750 bays of existing racking having been upgraded. A dedicated overhead crane was installed in its toolroom.

× Expand MGS Technical Plastics

The new 50, 160, 210 and 410 tonne moulding machines are suitable for high end mass production and are all equipped with robotics to aid automation. MGS now have 20 machines ranging from 35 to 800 tonne.

Neil Garrity, Manufacturing Director, said: “We have invested a significant amount in developing our premises and upgrading our equipment over the last year, due to the ever-increasing demand on production outputs.

“As a company, we have never been shy of making smart investments, from our multimillion-pound relocation to Blackburn earlier this decade, to the expanded capacity and capabilities that our new purchases bring in 2017. It's how we remain at the forefront of our sector and is the reason we win the levels of new and repeat business that maintain our position as market leaders.”