MGS expands team due to growing demand

MGS Technical Plastics has appointed three new team members, and will recruit two more, as it looks to serve the growing demand for its plastic injection moulding and associated manufacturing services.

The new employees, which include office-based and shop-floor roles, will help MGS handle the increasing volume of incoming enquiries, boosting the firm's head count to a total of 54.

A cost analyst has been appointed to help streamline new projects and two machine operators have joined the team to help MGS manage the increased workload.

The appointments follow an influx of new contract wins worth a total of £2million, which include a luxury car manufacturer that has nominated MGS to supply its new model, an energy company which has enlisted MGS to manufacture a new range of smart meters, and an electronics company which switched a major project to MGS to improve the quality of its products.

Mark Preston, Sales Director, explained "The large number of enquiries we were receiving was taking time away from our existing projects, so we have enhanced our technical team to better accommodate both old and new customers".

John Sturgess, Managing Director, said: "This has been an incredibly positive year in terms of growth, we are on track to achieve our ambitious targets that we set for 2020. With growth there can often be growing pains; to counteract this we have invested in new machinery, further staff training and recruitment in order to upskill our team and increase our capacity. This has enabled us to continue to deliver our industry-leading levels of service while future-proofing for further developments."

MGS is also actively seeking to recruit a new maintenance engineer and shift technician.