MGS Plastics makes £43,000 investment in solar power at Blackburn site

MGS Technical Plastics has invested in a solar power unit costing £43,000 as it looks to build further upon its environmental credentials.

The injection moulder has installed the 49kW unit at its site in Blackburn, Lancashire, where it is expected to help power the company’s facilities, as well as reducing its carbon footprint and energy bills.

The business says it expects the ROI of the solar power unit to be within six years.

The five-figure purchase is the latest environmental initiative the firm has introduced, including switching 97 per cent of its lighting to low-energy bulbs, implementing a recycling policy for sprue and investment in an ongoing machinery replacement programme.

“It is important to take care of the environment around us for the local community and for future generations,” said MGS’ Manufacturing Director, Neil Garrity.

"We are dedicated in reducing our carbon footprint through lower energy use, recycling and more efficient working practices."