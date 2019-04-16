MGS secures £2 million in new contracts

Rapid turnarounds, global project management and a deep knowledge of the plastics market has seen MGS Technical Plastics secure £2 million in new contracts.

The Blackburn-based company will also recruit extra staff to help manage the influx of demand from new and existing customers.

The bulk of the new work has been granted by three companies.

The first see MGS join the global supply chain of a luxury car manufacturer.

It is working with a multinational, tier one manufacturer to supply parts for a new model of car set to hit the roads in 2020.

As part of its industry-leading customer service, MGS sent representatives to China to personally oversee the manufacture of specialised tools for this project.

MGS has also begun work with an energy company manufacturing second generation smart meter technology.

To help the customer meet its environmental impact goals, MGS searched far and wide to find recycled polymers which met the highest quality and safety standards.

Seven tools are now in production, and will be ready to begin manufacture of the smart metering equipment this summer.

MGS has also stepped in to help an electronics company supplying to the textile company.

The company, which has major markets in China and India, was suffering from declining output quality as investment in a new plant and tools had not been properly maintained.

MGS took delivery of the tool, refurbished them, and had them ready for operation within one week.

The project began with one tool, but when the customer experienced and instant improvement in quality, it transferred 19 more.

Mark Preston, Sales Director at MGS, said: “It is an exceptionally exciting and busy time at MGS. We are talking to potential new customers on a daily basis, and we have over 50 tools under construction ready to begin new projects in the near future.”

“When potential customers visit our premises, they are very impressed with our housekeeping and cleanliness. It’s our attention to detail and level of dedication that sets us apart from other injection moulding firms.”

“As we’re project managing on another continent, and offering a quick turnaround or sourcing new materials to meet a client’s exact specifications, we’re attracting more and more customers, and our existing customers are handing us more and more of their projects. There is a lot to be optimistic about at MGS.”