MGS streamlines processes with installation of Interplas Innovation Award-winning technology

MGS Technical Plastics has invested a five-figure sum in a new system which will allow it to more closely monitor its production facilities to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

The installation ofThingtrax, which won the ‘Innovation Award’ at Interplas in 2017, will enable MGS to monitor machines and processes around the clock at its production site in Blackburn, Lancashire.

Utilising the Internet of Things to oversee and report on productivity, downtime and processes, MGS employees can log in via any computer, smartphone or tablet to view up-to-the-minute information.

The data helps identify which machines are due maintenance, and when production schedules allow for work to be carried out. Reports can also locate inefficiencies to be corrected, and help plan projects to make the best use of the factory's resources.

The tool is more commonly used by engineering firms much larger than MGS, and the investment is a key part of the company's long-term goal to reach £10m annual turnover.

Judson Smythe, Projects Manager at MGS, said: "Not many companies our size employ monitoring systems this advanced, but we have big ambitions and this exciting new piece of technology will help us achieve our goals.

"The key benefit will be a more seamless production process and eliminating unplanned downtown. As well as reducing day-to-day costs, it will make us more efficient and improve our ability to deliver projects for customers in shorter time frames.

Smythe added: "ThingTrax is a new and exciting start-up that is disrupting the machine monitoring market and we're excited to have their tools in our hands."

In 2017 ThingTrax was awarded the inaugural Innovation Award at Interplas, the UK’s largest plastics trade event. The technology fought of stiff competition, but judgesrecognised the solution's unique approach to streamlining the plastics production chain.

Upon accepting the award at Interplas, Aman Gupta, Head of Devices at ThingTrax said he wanted to bring “maximum innovation to the sector."