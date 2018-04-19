MGS Technical gets hi-res shortwavelength laser scanning arm

MGS Technical Plastic, a plastic injection moulding specialist, based in the East Lancashire town of Blackburn, has boosted its 3D measuring capabilities with a laser non-contact scanning arm.

The Faro ScanArm is the most accurate measuring tool in its field, and allows delicate and complex objects to be inspected and reverse engineered at an unparalleled level of detail.

× Expand FaroArm MGS Technical

The tool is a £28,000 addition to the £50,000 Faro Edge ScanArm HD, which the company bought in December 2015.

The equipment features a highly accurate blue light probe, which is 50 per cent more precise than a standard red laser. It has a shorter wavelength to scan in higher resolution, delivering more accurate results and reducing speckle noise.

Its seven-axis movement facilitates both contact and non-contact collection of large amounts of data with maximum accuracy and efficiency.

Mark Boardman, quality manager, said: "The Faro ScanArm is at the forefront of 3D measuring technology and will enable us to do rapid assessment of process improvements and also facilitate reverse engineering and rapid comparisons to CAD.

"The contactless element allows us to work with even the most delicate parts. It greatly improves our inspection and measurement capability of both components and tooling, and has already made a big difference to the turnaround time of projects."