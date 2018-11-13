MGS Technical Plastics wins manufacturing excellence award

MGS Technical Plastics has been awarded the Manufacturing Excellence Award at the Northern Automotive Alliance (NAA) Awards 2018.

The award recognises the company’s continuous effort to make its manufacturing processes more environmentally friendly, and for its commitment to training and developing an engaged workforce.

Judges of the award were particularly impressed by the programme of improvement focusing on reducing energy use.

The award win follows a multi-year, seven-figure investment project which has seen the company move to new premises and invest in new machinery and leaner processes.

Investments include the introduction of Thingtrax ‘internet of things' software which monitors the usage of all machines and helps identify smarter ways to operate them.

In addition, MGS recently invested £43,000 on a 49Kw solar panel unit, and employs a recycling system to grind leftover sprues ready for reuse.

MGS was also acknowledged for its ongoing training and personal development programmes which cater for all employees, including apprenticeships and long-term college courses.

Judson Smythe, Technical Director, said: "MGS has gone from strength to strength and what's really exciting is we still haven't even begun to realise our full potential. The vision, to be a world renowned technical manufacturer, will be achieved in the future, of that we are all certain."

Mark Preston, Sales Director, added: "This award is just the beginning of what's to come. These are just the foundation bricks being laid thanks to all the hard work and determination of every single member of MGS. Watch this space, it's going to be a spectacular future."