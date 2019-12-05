Michael Duff appointed vice president of sales and service at Graham Engineering

David Schroeder, president and CEO of Graham Engineering Corporation has promoted Michael Duff to vice president of sales and service.

Duff joined the company in January 2015 as business development director for extrusion, from the packaging technologies division of PolyOne Corporation (formerly Spartech), where he was director of strategic partner development for the thermoforming and rollstock extrusion markets.

Previously he had served in project and plant engineering, manufacturing and operations management, technology and product development, and sales and consulting roles, including a 22-year career with Reynolds Food Packaging.

He holds a BSc. degree in industrial engineering from Lehigh University.

Mr. Schroeder: Mike’s experience, coupled with his commitment to our customers’ success, makes him a logical choice to lead our sales and service team.”