Michael Traxler appoint as head of ENGEL’s Mould Technology division

Following the retirement of Udo Stahlschmidt, Michael Traxler has been appointed head of the ENGEL Mould Technology division.

Traxler has more than 30 years of experience in precision tool making and injection moulding.

He joined ENGEL in 2015 and has previously headed the Packaging business unit in North America.

Dr Christoph Steger, CEO of ENGEL Group, said: “We would like to thank Udo Stahlschmidt for his many years of great commitment. With his sound expertise and keen sense of the specific requirements of the markets, he has very well positioned ENGEL’s mould technology department internationally.”

“With Michael Traxler, we are delighted to have found a successor who has already a lot of experience in this area and who will continue the work without skipping a beat. With Mr Traxler, we will continue to advance the decentralised development of the mould technology know-how.”