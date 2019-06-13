Michelin and General Motors take the air out of tyres for passenger vehicles

Michelin and General Motors have announced a joint research under which the companies intend to validate the Uptis Prototype tyre with the goal of introducing Uptis in passenger models as early as 2024.

Because Uptis is airless, the breakthrough wheel assembly eliminates the dangerous of flat tyres and punctures, meaning drivers can feel safer on the road, and operators of passenger vehicle fleets minimise downtime and improve efficiency resulting from flat tyres and near-zero levels of maintenance.

The Uptis Prototype represents a major advancement towards achieving Michelin’s VISION concept, as an illustration of Michelin’s strategy for research and development in sustainable mobility.

The VISION concept introduced four main pillars of innovation, being airless, connected, 3d printed, and being 100 per cent sustainable.

Florent Menegaux, Chief Executive Officer for Michelin Group, said: “Uptis demonstrates that Michelin’s vision for a future of sustainable mobility is clearly an achievable dream.”

“Through work with strategic partners like GM, who share our ambitions for transforming mobility, we can seize the future today.”

× Expand GENEVIEVE GIGUERE

Steve Kiefer, Senior Vice President for Global Purchasing and Supply Chain at General Motors, said: “General Motors is excited about the possibilities that Uptis presents, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Michelin on this breakthrough technology.”

“Uptis is an ideal fit for propelling the automotive industry into the future and a great example of how our customers benefit when we collaborate and innovate with our supplier partners.”

Eric Vinesse, Executive Vice President, Research and Development, for Michelin Group, said: “The Uptis Prototype demonstrates Michelin’s capacity for innovation, in both the mastery of these high-tech materials, and also the development approach in close collaboration with General Motors, which validates our Vision concept as a roadmap for innovation.”

“Uptis represents progress towards Michelin’s vision for tomorrow’s mobility, and also embodies our commitment to a better, sustainable mobility for all.”