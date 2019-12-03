Michelin receives £60m investment to transform Dundee site into innovation centre

Michelin’s site in Dundee has received £60 million worth of funding to turn the former plant into an innovation centre.

The plan to create the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) is supported by Michelin, Scottish Enterprise, and Dundee City Council, and will be created over the next decade.

The centre will include office space, with an innovation hub for collaborations between industry and academia.

Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay, said: “We want Scotland to lead the way in developing and manufacturing the technologies of the future and MSIP will be vital in helping us achieve this.”

John Reid, MSIP Chief Executive, said: “A year ago, I wouldn’t have believed we would have been able to make this much progress.”

“We still have a long way to go but we should be encouraged by how things have progressed in the last year.”