Microbeads ban comes into force

A ban on the sale of products containing microbeads has come into force.

The announcement follows the January UK-wide ban on the manufacture of cosmetic products containing microbeads and also forms part of the Government's 25-year Environment Plan commitment to eliminate avoidable plastic waste.

As part of the Government’s efforts to prevent these harmful pieces of plastic entering the marine environment, retailers across England and Scotland will no longer be able to sell rinse-off cosmetics and personal care products that contain microbeads, these tiny pieces of plastic are often added to products such as face scrubs, soaps, toothpaste and shower gels.

The Government’s ban will now prevent billions of microbeads ending up in the ocean every year, as just one shower alone is thought to send 100,000 microbeads down the drain, polluting marine life.

Michael Gove, Environment Secretary, said: “Microbeads might be tiny, but they are lethal to sea creatures and entirely unnecessary. We have led the way in banning these toxic pieces of plastic, but this is by no means the end in our fight. We will now press ahead with our proposals for a deposit return scheme and ban other damaging plastic such as straws.”

The Government says it is now exploring how other microplastic sources enter our marine environment, pledging £200,000 for scientists at the University of Plymouth to explore how tiny plastic particles from tyres, synthetic materials like polyester and fishing gear enter our waterways and oceans.

“We are absolutely delighted to see the final stage of the microbeads ban that Fauna & Flora International recommended two years ago coming into force today. The robust definition of microbeads used in this ban is world-leading and should finally put an end to the sale of rinse-off products containing microbeads in UK shops and online,” said Dilyana Mihaylova, Marine Plastics Projects Manager at Fauna & Flora International.

“Obviously this is just the beginning in the fight against plastic pollution, but the government’s strong action on this specific issue has put a spotlight on the threat the oceans face. We hope the Government will apply the same ambition to dealing with other plastics that threaten our seas and ocean life, and meet their commitment to achieve cleaner and healthier oceans.”