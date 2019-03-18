Midland Pallet Trucks backs HSE post-Brexit advice

Midland Pallet Trucks, The West Midlands materials handling firm, has added its voice to the HSE’s reminder that health and safety standards must be maintained post-Brexit regardless of the deal.

The company says the reminder comes as consumers and businesses continue to stockpile goods to buffer against any disruption as the Brexit process continues.

It’s feasible that space will soon become short and factories and warehouses busier than ever, with the potential of the deadline now being extended for another three months.

“As we wait to find out what happens in the new round of votes, it’s entirely feasible that we’ll see stockpiling extended even further with productivity ramped up across the next several weeks. This presents a number of issues, not least of which is actual storage space, but it also means that there’ll be a lot more pallets and products being moved around,” said Phil Chesworth, Midland Pallet Trucks Director.

“Factories and warehouses can expect to be busier, which means health and safety is a concern now but it’s also going to be an important consideration when Brexit does take place.”