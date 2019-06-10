Midlands manufacturer unveils £250,000 investment

A leading Midlands’ manufacturer has unveiled the latest additions to its plant as it looks to maintain the growth of its print services arm.

Wrights Plastics believes its £250,000 investment in the sector-leading Océ Arizona 6170 will allow the company to increase its print productivity, quality, and sustainability.

Andy Watkins, Commercial Director at Wrights Plastics, said: “We are pleased to add the 6170 to our suite of printers. It’s three times faster than anything else in the range, and. Is packed with loads of brilliant features, but for our customers the benefits are simple, as we can now print faster, more productively, and to a higher quality, delivering near-photographical image quality and perfect text even for the small print.”

“Another advantage for customers is the range of materials we can now print on. The clever vacuum function on the printer holds rigid and flexible material firmly in place.”

“As well as our usual plastic-based material we’ll be printing on MDF, ACB, textiles, board, glass, and even concrete. In fact I’d be happy for anyone to challenge us to print on almost any material.”

“All those substrates mean we can now print everything from construction hoardings and billboards to fine art graphics.”