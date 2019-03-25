Milacron Holdings appoints Michael Jones to President of Advanced Plastics Processing Technologies for America and Europe

Milacron Holdings (“Milacron”) has appointed Mac Jones to the position of President, Milacron Advanced Plastics Processing Technologies (APPT) Americas and Europe businesses.

Since joining Milacron in 2015 Mac has held numerous senior leadership roles within the company.

Prior to joining Milacron, Jones served in various senior leadership roles with GE Aviation and Hill-Rom. He began his career at PwC in the global tax consulting group.

Mac is a graduate of the University of Kentucky with a B.S. in Accounting, an MBA from The Ohio State University, and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

In this new role, Mac will oversee the APPT refreshed machinery portfolio and will continue to expand Milacron’s plastics processing installed base. This will include the recently launched Cincinnati large tonnage product line and the new Q-Series injection moulding line.

"I am honoured to be appointed to lead the APPT Americas and Europe businesses, and I look forward to continuing to build upon Milacron’s leadership position by offering the service, the technology and the machinery required by plastics processing customers,” said Jones.

In addition to driving the expansion of Milacron’s machinery portfolio, Mac will continue to focus on consumables such as spare and replacement parts, field service support, preventative maintenance programs, and full machine retrofits and rebuilds.

“Our strategic direction is clear. Service, innovative processing solutions, and strategically aligned plastics machinery are at the core of what we do. And it is exactly what we will deliver to our customers,” added Jones.

“Milacron’s M-Powered portfolio of IIoT solutions was designed with our customers’ operations in mind and specifically to provide the operational technology advancements needed for them to compete and win in today’s markets.”