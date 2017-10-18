Milacron makes clear choice for pineapple chunks can

Milacron has joined S&W Fine Foods, of Del Monte, to sell pineapple chunks and slices in its ‘Klear Can’, in South Korea and Shanghai, China.

The partnership launches the worlds first project to sell tropical fruit in a clear plastic can.

Milacron developed the Klear Can as an ideal alternative to metal cans for fruits, vegetables, soups, meats, and other products.

Milacron CEO, Tom Goeke, said: “After years of development and strong positive consumer results, we’re excited to have S&W Fine Foods International on-board as a partner to launch the Milacron Klear Can in key global markets. We are also thrilled about the prospect of transforming the metal can industry.”

Steve Morris, President Milacron Systems, said, “We’ve gained a tremendous amount of in-house technical knowledge during the development of Klear Can, which allows us to support our customers and the industry in the adoption of this ground-breaking technology. Klear Can is a natural extension of Milacron’s industry-leading co-injection molding expertise.”