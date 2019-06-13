Milliken reveals ‘ColorDirection 2020’

The Milliken ColorDirection 2020 report has curated a palette of six new colours aimed at distilling this highly sought-after differentiation potential in product design.

The theme of Connected Comfort serves as a foundation for the six colour tones selected for ColorDirection 2020.

Milliken believes the palette captures the mood of consumers through effective branding and personalisation.

The combination of transparent packaging and brightly coloured content for home, personal hygiene and laundry-care products allows brand owners to tap into megatrends shaping the consumer products space.

Milliken, through its Liquitint colorants, provides brands with the right tools to address these trends and perpetually evolving colour needs.

Developed by Milliken, Liquitint Agro colorants are neither a traditional pigment nor dye. Instead, it is a unique liquid colorant technology which exhibits non-staining characteristics, offering many interesting benefits for fertiliser manufacturers and their customers.

Milliken’s ClearTint colorants for transparent polypropylene, clarified with Millad NX 8000, combine the attractiveness of clarity with the superior aesthetics of non-nucleating polymeric colorants.

× Expand Milliken & Company Liquitint, Reactint, ClearTint and Keyplast Colorants by Milliken.

ClearTint is not a pigment or a dye, therefore colours do not bleed from the clarified PP, making it compliant with safety requirements for food packaging.

Unlike traditional PU colouring techniques which require a large inventory of colour references and tanks, Milliken’s Reactint colorants offer pure liquid processing from only 5 primary colours – reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

Reactint polymeric colorants are specifically designed for colouring polyurethane and other thermoset resins.

Keyplast colorants, used in plastics by masterbatch producers, compounders and resin producers offer a vast spectrum of stable and reproducible colours suitable for use with a wide range of resins.

The multitude of applications which Keyplast colorants are effectively used in food contact applications, toys, high heat technical applications and the polymers include: PET, PBT, polycarbonate, polystyrene and different types of polyamides.